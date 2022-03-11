Subaru WRX STI gets red flagged

Automaker cites coming EV wave, environmental regulations for dropping Subaru WRX STI with gasoline engine.

SUBARU
The 2021 WRX and WRX STI performance cars

Racing's red flag has dropped, for now, on one of the auto industry's most beloved performance cars.

Subaru, citing the advent of electrification and other environmental regulations, said Friday it will not produce a WRX STI with an internal combustion engine based on the recently launched WRX platform.

The fifth-generation WRX, introduced for the 2022 model year, is the first version of the sporty compact sedan built on Subaru's Global Platform.

The WRX, with U.S. deliveries of 17,141, up 29 percent in 2021, is the top-selling compact sporty car with one of the most loyal fan bases across the auto industry. The WRX STI is produced and sold in far more limited volumes.

"As the automotive marketplace continues to move towards electrification, Subaru is focused on how our future sports and performance cars should evolve to meet the needs of the changing marketplace and the regulations and requirements for greenhouse gases, zero emissions vehicles, and Corporate Average Fuel Economy," the company said in a statement Friday.

Subaru said it is exploring opportunities for the next-generation Subaru WRX STI, including electrification, while "incorporating the essence of STI into our next generation of vehicles."

Subaru's high-performance flagship STI brand, for Subaru Tecnica International, was introduced more than 30 years ago, first on the Legacy in Japan. The WRX STI, first introduced in 1994 in Japan, has become one of the most celebrated rally cars. STI cars enjoy a cult-like following and almost always hold their value well.

The WRX STI debuted in U.S. showrooms in 2004 with a turbocharged 300-hp engine, 6-speed manual transmission, all-wheel drive, STI suspension and Brembo brakes.

In 2018, Subaru added the WRX STI Type RA limited-run model to the U.S. lineup. And the most recent STI ended up going out with a bang, of sorts. Subaru finally introduced the 341-hp S209 for the U.S. in 2019.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
BMW acquires Alpina performance brand
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Alpina B7Bi-Turbo3 web.jpg
BMW acquires Alpina performance brand
2023 Acura Integra
Fifth-gen Acura Integra aims for German rivals with $30,000 price tag
VW ID Buzz bets on battery power, nostalgia to boost EV ambitions
VW ID Buzz bets on battery power, nostalgia to boost EV ambitions
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-7-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive