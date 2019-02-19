Subaru Viziv Adrenaline concept to debut at Geneva

Subaru Corp. will once again be bringing a Viziv concept to the Geneva auto show next month.

Subaru released a darkly lit teaser photo of the Viziv Adrenaline concept on Tuesday.

While the automaker didn't provide details about the concept, the photo indicates that it will likely be a crossover, given what appears to be tall wheel arches, a high ground clearance and bigger tires. The vehicle also appears to be in a rocky, off-road setting in the photo.

The concept's headlights look similar to those of previous Viziv concepts including last year's Viziv Tourer Concept, which was shown at Geneva, and the Viziv Performance Concept, which debuted at the 2017 Tokyo auto show.

The Viziv concepts take their name from "vision for innovation."

Additionally, Subaru said it will show two e-Boxer electrified models for European specification at Geneva. In Japan, Subaru has e-Boxer variants of the Crosstrek, known as the XV there, and Forester. It also sells the Forester e-Boxer in China.