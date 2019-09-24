Subaru to tease new design look at Tokyo show

TOKYO — Subaru turns its attention to Japan for next month's Tokyo Motor Show, previewing a special-edition WRX STI for the local market, along with the next generation of the popular Japan-only Levorg wagon.

Subaru will unveil the special-edition WRX STI performance sedan as the automaker counts down to the discontinuation of the car's 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder EJ20 engine.

That powerplant has been offered in various forms in Japan since 1989. But the U.S. version of the WRX STI gets a bigger turbocharged 2.5-liter four-banger called the EJ25.

Subaru also will preview its upcoming design language, as foreshadowed in the angular Viziv Adrenaline concept. That car was first shown in March at the Geneva auto show.

A teaser shot of the Levorg shows a sportier stance with muscular rear fenders and an upswept rear side window reminiscent of the styling of the Ascent and Outback crossovers.

The show car will be a "prototype" of the redesign, according to Subaru. It offered few details about the Levorg, except to say it showcases the brand's latest cutting-edge technologies.

Subaru introduced the Levorg in 2014. It is manufactured at Subaru's Gunma plant in Japan.