Subaru to show redesigned 2020 Legacy in Chicago

Subaru will show the seventh-generation Legacy next week at the Chicago Auto Show as the brand remains committed to the shrinking sedan market.

The 2020 Legacy will be the latest nameplate to join Subaru's global platform, after the Forester, Ascent, Crosstrek and Impreza.

Subaru of America on Thursday posted a teaser image of the midsize sedan's infotainment system, which while dimly lit, appears to be a major pivot for the brand in terms of design and layout.

The photo shows what appears to be a large, vertical touch-screen display complemented by a handful of knobs and buttons. Surrounding the infotainment system is brown stitched leather.

The automaker later released a separate, darkened teaser photo of the vehicle's exterior. Not much can be seen, outside of the headlight, grille and side profile.

Photo

Subaru had last freshened the Legacy for the 2018 model year, and the brand made its EyeSight driver-assist technology standard for the 2019 model year.

Spy photos of the Legacy from last summer indicated that the redesign likely would retain styling similar to the current version, though the face appears to have been retouched to better match the redesigned Forester and other models on the global platform.

Subaru sold 40,109 Legacys in 2018 in the U.S., a 20 percent plunge from 2017's total.

The Legacy is built alongside the Ascent, the Impreza and the Outback at the automaker's plant in Indiana.

