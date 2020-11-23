Subaru boosts sports car feel in 2022 BRZ

THERMAL, Calif. — Take one glance at the redesigned 2022 Subaru BRZ and it's clear the coupe remains unlike anything else in the automaker's crossover-heavy lineup.

The elements that defined the original BRZ are still there: rear-wheel drive, a low center of gravity and an emphasis on the driver.

But Subaru has addressed one common BRZ gripe — lack of power— with a new, naturally aspirated 2.4-liter engine with 228 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque. The engine replaces the coupe's previous 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine with 205 hp and 156 pound-feet of torque.

The newest BRZ is the first Subaru in the U.S. to get the naturally aspirated version of the 2.4-liter engine. A six-speed manual transmission remains standard, while a six-speed automatic transmission with a sport mode will be available.