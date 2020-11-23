Subaru boosts sports car feel in 2022 BRZ

2022 Subaru BRZ

THERMAL, Calif. — Take one glance at the redesigned 2022 Subaru BRZ and it's clear the coupe remains unlike anything else in the automaker's crossover-heavy lineup.

The elements that defined the original BRZ are still there: rear-wheel drive, a low center of gravity and an emphasis on the driver.

But Subaru has addressed one common BRZ gripe — lack of power— with a new, naturally aspirated 2.4-liter engine with 228 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque. The engine replaces the coupe's previous 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine with 205 hp and 156 pound-feet of torque.

The newest BRZ is the first Subaru in the U.S. to get the naturally aspirated version of the 2.4-liter engine. A six-speed manual transmission remains standard, while a six-speed automatic transmission with a sport mode will be available.

Related Article
Here’s our annual ranking of top suppliers

"This new BRZ just continues to show our commitment to having an ultra-pure sports car in our lineup," Michael Redic, car line planning manager at Subaru of America, said on the sidelines of the vehicle's debut here last week.

The BRZ, developed with partner Toyota Motor Corp., launched in 2012 and was beginning to show its age. It was freshened for the 2017 model year. The exterior design of the second-generation BRZ is much smoother compared with the outgoing model. The coupe gains functioning front and side vents and a ducktail spoiler, which replaces a pedestal spoiler.

Beyond the uptick in power, the redesign focuses on the cockpit. It's more refined compared with the outgoing model's, Redic said. A 7-inch digital dashboard replaces a physical gauge cluster. The BRZ is the first Subaru model in the U.S. to get the feature.

Also, BRZs with an automatic transmission will now come with Subaru's EyeSight safety equipment as standard. EyeSight is not compatible with a manual transmission.

Subaru, which skipped a 2021 model year BRZ, said U.S. deliveries of the 2022 model will begin in fall 2021. Pricing was not announced.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Mini concept goes semi-autonomous and green
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Mini concept goes semi-autonomous and green
Mini concept goes semi-autonomous and green
Next-generation Civic is mission critical for Honda
Next-generation Civic is mission critical for Honda
With QX55, Infiniti back in segment it pioneered
With QX55, Infiniti back in segment it pioneered
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive