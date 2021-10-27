Stellantis's 4 new EV platforms to each support 2M vehicles a year.

TURIN -- Stellantis's four new electrified platforms are expected to each underpin the production of up to 2 million vehicles a year, said Santo Ficili, the automaker's head for Italy.

Since the creation of the automaker at the beginning of this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, CEO Carlos Tavares has pushed for a convergence of the combined group's 14 brands to achieve a goal of over 5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) in annual synergies and accelerate its transition to cleaner mobility.

Stellantis will invest over 30 billion euros through 2025 on electrifying its vehicle lineup. As part of this plan the group has announced it was setting up four new platforms.

"The four platforms are designed with a high level of flexibility and parts sharing, to create scale economies," Ficili said. "In this way, each platform will be able to support (the production of) up to 2 million units every year."