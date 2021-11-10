Solterra electric crossover is pure Subaru inside, part Toyota outside

TOKYO — The Solterra, Subaru's first global electric vehicle, is pure Subaru on the inside, with its all-wheel-drive setup. But on the outside, it shares a lot with Toyota.
That is because the Solterra electric crossover, which made its global debut here Thursday, is the badge-sharing stablemate of the Toyota bZ4X — and is the spitting image of its sibling, from the oversized wheel cladding and beveled back fender to the funky wraparound taillight motif.
The Solterra stands apart from the bZ4X with an EV-inspired variant of the Subaru brand's hexagon grille as well as its bracket-shaped rear lamps. The headlights also get a Subaru vibe.
But the design differences between the Solterra and bZ4X, unveiled last month, cleave close, in the vein of the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86, the sporty coupe combo that is also a joint product.