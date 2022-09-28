CategoryCars & Concepts

Smart's #1 crossover EV relaunches brand in a new segment

Smart #1 Pro 2023
The Smart #3 will have a coupe-style crossover design, compared with the boxier Smart #1 (shown). (NONE)
Author
PS
By:
Peter Sigal
September 28, 2022 08:08 AM

Featured Stories

TitleVW Group sets up battle with dealers over Scout Motors’ direct-to-consumer plans
ImageVW Group sets up battle with dealers over Scout Motors’ direct-to-consumer plans
TitleScout to sell Traveler SUV, Terra pickup direct to consumers; extended-range variant on deck
ImageScout to sell Traveler SUV, Terra pickup direct to consumers; extended-range variant on deck
TitleFuture of AI in dealerships heads to the back office
ImageFuture of AI in dealerships heads to the back office
TitleNo V-8, but Ram 1500 RHO still promises supertruck thrills
ImageNo V-8, but Ram 1500 RHO still promises supertruck thrills