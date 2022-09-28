Smart's #1 crossover EV relaunches brand in a new segment

The basicsLaunch date: Early 2023 for Germany, followed by France, Spain, Portugal, Italy\r\nPrice: 39,990 euros (France); varies by country\r\nWhere built: Xi'an, China\r\nCompetitors: DS 3 E-Tense\r\n LISBON -- Smart's #1, the first car from the brand's new status as an electric-only joint venture between Geely and Mercedes-Benz, will have few competitors as a small premium crossover when it reaches showrooms in early 2023, including a high-performance Brabus edition with all-wheel drive and two motors.