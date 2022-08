Pebble Beach weekend has returned in full force this year. Automakers are showing a slew of new product changes out among the lawns and beachsides of the Monterey peninsula.

And stealing the spotlight this year: electric vehicles.

An annual cluster of events traditionally known for displays of sky-high-horsepower sports cars and rarified exotica, the venues this year will unveil EV versions of vehicles that can perform (and will likely cost) at breathtaking levels.