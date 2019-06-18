Search suspended for missing auto journalist

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said it suspended large-scale search efforts for automotive journalist Davey Johnson, who went missing June 5 during a solo motorcycle trip.

The search Saturday focused on the Mokelumne River Canyon, logging more than 448 miles on foot, in addition to efforts via boat and helicopter.

Johnson's motorcycle was found June 7 at Big Bar River Access, with keys in the ignition. Authorities reported his wallet, computer, camera and some electronics were found near the motorcycle.

According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, the last known contact from Johnson was a photograph of himself sent to a friend June 5.

Authorities have said no foul play is suspected.