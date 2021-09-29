Rolls-Royce will launch EV shift with Spectre coupe

Shift to electric cars is 'most significant moment in the company's history,' CEO says

Pictures released of a disguised prototype of the Spectre show the coupe will have a sloping rear back in the manner of the Wraith.

LONDON -- Rolls-Royce will launch its first full-electric vehicle in 2023 on the way to shifting to selling only battery-powered cars after 2030.

The ultraluxury brand's first EV will be the Spectre coupe, the BMW-owned company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two-door car will be built on the same aluminum architecture that currently underpins all of the company's models.

Rolls-Royce's shift to EVs is the most significant moment in the company's history since it was founded in 1904, CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes said in the statement.

"Electric drive is uniquely and perfectly suited to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, more so than any other automotive brand," he said. "It is silent, refined and creates torque almost instantly, going on to generate tremendous power."

The Spectre "will be the first and finest super-luxury product of its type," Mueller-Oetvoes said in the statement.

Wraith replacement

Pictures of a disguised prototype of the Spectre released by Rolls-Royce showed the coupe will have a sloping rear back in the manner of the now-discontinued Wraith coupe.

Its design suggests the electric Spectre will be a direct replacement for the Wraith, which was powered by a BMW-derived V-12 engine, like all of Rolls-Royce’s current lineup.

The Spectre follows a Rolls-Royce naming tradition by using another word for ghost, following Wraith, Phantom and Ghost.

As with the Wraith, the doors are hinged to the back with the handle placed below the door mirror. Mueller-Oetvoes told Automotive News Europe in 2019 that the design of the company’s first EV "will be unmistakably a Rolls-Royce while also expressing it’s an electric powered car."

Rolls-Royce revealed the 102EX electric Phantom prototype in 2011. Despite electric power providing the silent "waftability" that customers covet in a Rolls-Royce, the project was stopped after concerns the driving range was too short and charging took too long.

Rolls-Royce said last year its move to electrification was driven more by legislation than customer demand. "There is no demand from customers but we need to be in a position to sell them a car if legislation forbids them from driving a combustion engine car into the center of a city," a spokesperson told A.utomotive News Europe at the time.

Deliveries of the Spectre will start in the fourth quarter of 2023, Rolls-Royce said.

The timing means the company will beat British rival Bentley to market with its first EV.

Bentley has said its first EV will arrive in 2025 ahead of the Volkswagen Group brand going all electric by 2030. By 2026, Bentley will only sell plug-in hybrid and full-electric models.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Grand Cherokee adds interior space, plug-in variant with 25-mile range
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe
Grand Cherokee adds interior space, plug-in variant with 25-mile range
The NX, redesigned onto Lexus’ global luxury platform for 2022, has subtle exterior styling updates.
Lexus sets its sights on younger buyers with redesigned NX
Volvo faux leather
Volvo readies new materials for leather-free vehicles
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-27-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive