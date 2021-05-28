Rolls-Royce is working on EV called 'Silent Shadow'

Electrification is a 'perfect fit' for the ultraluxury brand, CEO says

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Rolls-Royce confirmed it is working on an all-new vehicle called Silent Shadow as the ultraluxury brand prepares to offer a full-electric car to its customers this decade.

The BMW unit last year filed a trademark with the German patent office for the name Silent Shadow, a nod to the Silver Shadow model sold from 1965 to 1980.

But Rolls-Royce CEO, Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes, has not revealed a potential launch date for the vehicle.

"That is still a secret," he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. "But it will of course obviously be a brand-new Rolls-Royce, rest assured."

Regulation is catching up with automakers, with many countries such as the UK planning to ban the sale of combustion-engine vehicles.

Related Article
Rolls-Royce launches client design program with boat-shaped cars

While some of the attraction of owning a Ferrari comes from the sound of its engine, Mueller-Oetvoes said the quieter tones of Rolls-Royces work well with battery power.

"Electrification fits perfect with Rolls-Royce -- it's torquey, it's super-silent," he said. "We are not known for roaring loud engines and exhaust noises whatsoever, and that is a big benefit."

While the pandemic suppressed vehicle demand in many regions, Rolls-Royce's production run is booked out for the year. Orders started to rise strongly from the fourth quarter of last year as the pandemic unleashed a free-spending attitude, Mueller-Oetvoes said of the company's clients.

"Many of them have witnessed how quickly life can end, and so it's good to enjoy life today and not to postpone it to any later years," Mueller-Oetvoes said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Rolls-Royce launches client design program with boat-shaped cars
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Rolls-Royce launches client design program with boat-shaped cars
Rolls-Royce launches client design program with boat-shaped cars
Hyundai to cut ICE lineup, invest in more EVs, report says
Hyundai to cut ICE lineup, invest in more EVs, report says
Ford to offer EV versions of Explorer, Aviator, ‘rugged SUVs'
Ford to offer EV versions of Explorer, Aviator, ‘rugged SUVs'
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-24-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive