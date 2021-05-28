Rolls-Royce is working on EV called 'Silent Shadow'

Rolls-Royce confirmed it is working on an all-new vehicle called Silent Shadow as the ultraluxury brand prepares to offer a full-electric car to its customers this decade.

The BMW unit last year filed a trademark with the German patent office for the name Silent Shadow, a nod to the Silver Shadow model sold from 1965 to 1980.

But Rolls-Royce CEO, Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes, has not revealed a potential launch date for the vehicle.

"That is still a secret," he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. "But it will of course obviously be a brand-new Rolls-Royce, rest assured."

Regulation is catching up with automakers, with many countries such as the UK planning to ban the sale of combustion-engine vehicles.