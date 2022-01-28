Off-road Porsche 911 tested in the Arctic

Spy shots of the Porsche 911 prototype reveal a jacked-up suspension, flared wheel arches and old-school whale-tail spoiler.

Spy shot of off-road Porsche 911 prototype

Porsche wants you to get dirty with its flagship sports car.

The German automaker is testing a high-riding version of the Porsche 911 that's a modern riff on the rally cars of the 1970s.

Spy shots from the Arctic show a prototype with a raised suspension, an exhaust layout similar to that of the 911 GTS, flared wheel arches found on the Taycan Cross Turismo and an old-school whale tail from the 930.

Special 911 trims are typically geared toward on-track use, said Sam Fiorani, vice president at AutoForecast Solutions. "Creating a production variant of an off-road 911 is just looking for a niche within a niche," he said.

Porsche teased the idea of a rally-ready 911 about a decade ago, when it revealed the 911 Vision Safari prototype.

"We believe that there is hardly any other car brand that can combine sports car and off-road characteristics as credibly as Porsche," design boss Michael Mauer said at the time.

Based on the 991-generation model, the Vision Safari featured a raised suspension, reinforced wheel housings, big bumpers and a rally cockpit with race seats and roll cage. Designers even planned a shelf mounted above a fan behind the seats — to cool down the driver's crash helmet between stages.

Porsche has a history of off-road 911-based race cars, showing its capabilities in the '70s when it participated in the 3,100-mile East African Safari Rally.

"This is one area of the 911's racing heritage that Porsche has not yet addressed with a production model," AutoPacific President Ed Kim said.

911 Vision Safari

