Rivian raises prices — but adds lower options

Before the price hikes, the quad-motor R1T with the Large battery pack and 314 miles of estimated range started at $67,500 before shipping. Now that's up 18 percent to $79,500. Higher trims with additional options saw bigger price increases.

But for buyers willing to wait for a 2024 delivery, at the earliest, the R1T can be downgraded to a dual-motor setup for a savings of $6,000. Likewise, choosing the Standard battery pack with an estimated 260 miles of range saves another $6,000, putting the base configuration back at $67,500.

There is also an upgrade to Rivian's Max battery pack, with an estimated 400 miles of range, for $16,000 over the Standard pack. The top-trim R1T with quad motors, Max battery and optional Adventure package now starts at $95,000 without shipping. Options can push it to $120,000.

The R1S base price for the quad-motor, Large-pack version starts at $84,500 after a 20 percent price hike for orders after March 1. But downgrading the SUV to the dual-motor, Standard-pack version decreases the price to $72,500, similar to the previous price for an R1S with more motors and a bigger battery.

Rivian blamed increasing costs from its parts suppliers for the higher sticker prices.