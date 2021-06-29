Rivian R1T's Camp Kitchen aims to make cooking in the wilderness safer and easier

Rivian has cooked up a number of new ideas for the R1T off-road electric pickup, from the tank turn to the one-stop shopping experience to a guides program that pairs customers with their own personal valet inside the company.

Here's the latest ingredient in Rivian's recipe: the Camp Kitchen. The $5,000 option is a fully equipped, self-contained cooking center that is stored in Rivian's Gear Tunnel, a space behind the cab and in front of the pickup bed that is accessed through a door on the side of the truck. The Camp Kitchen slides in and out of the Gear Tunnel.

It has a 1,440-watt, two-burner, induction-heated cooking surface so campers can cook outdoors without worry that high winds could blow flames from a campfire into flammable brush. The kitchen is powered by the truck's battery pack.