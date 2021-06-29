Rivian R1T's Camp Kitchen aims to make cooking in the wilderness safer and easier

Rivian has cooked up a number of new ideas for the R1T off-road electric pickup, from the tank turn to the one-stop shopping experience to a guides program that pairs customers with their own personal valet inside the company.

Here's the latest ingredient in Rivian's recipe: the Camp Kitchen. The $5,000 option is a fully equipped, self-contained cooking center that is stored in Rivian's Gear Tunnel, a space behind the cab and in front of the pickup bed that is accessed through a door on the side of the truck. The Camp Kitchen slides in and out of the Gear Tunnel.

It has a 1,440-watt, two-burner, induction-heated cooking surface so campers can cook outdoors without worry that high winds could blow flames from a campfire into flammable brush. The kitchen is powered by the truck's battery pack.

Rivian also thought about taking care of the dirty dishes. The Camp Kitchen comes with a 4-gallon water tank and pump, spray faucet and a collapsible sink.

A full complement of equipment is included and is housed in form-fitted, cork-lined drawers. Items include dishes, a coffee grinder, four mugs and silverware.

The R1T Launch Edition is scheduled to go into production in July, with deliveries beginning that month. Full production of all variants is slated to begin late this year, with sales starting in January.

Letter
