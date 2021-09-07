Rivian R1T gets a 314 MPGe EPA rating for range, R1S comes in at 316 MPGe

The first deliveries of the 2022 Rivian R1T electric truck scheduled for later this month will have window stickers with an EPA MPGe rating of 314 miles per charge.

The EPA also certified the R1S electric utility coming this fall at 316 MPGe. That pencils out to 74 MPGe city, 66 highway and 70 combined for the R1T and 73 city, 65 highway and 69 combined for the R1S.

Those ratings are for the Launch Edition of both vehicles riding on 21-inch wheels and equipped with a 135-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

Rivian plans to offer two other battery packs, perhaps next year. One will offer an estimated 230-mile range, while the other is expected to top 400 miles on a single charge. Larger wheels will be available, which likely will lower the range between charges slightly.

The R1T's first main competitor on the market will be the GMC Hummer EV sport utility truck coming this year. General Motors is expecting the truck to be EPA certified for at least 350 miles on a single charge. Ford's F-150 Lightning slated for next year is expected to have one version with a 300 MPGe rating.

