Rivian prices Launch Edition versions of R1T pickup, R1S SUV

If all goes according to plan, Rivian will launch its long-awaited R1T battery-electric pickup and its R1S electric SUV next summer. The pickup comes first, in June, with a price tag of $75,000. The R1S follows two months later, priced at $77,500.

Only one variant of the R1T and R1S will be available at the start, both called Launch Edition. Each has a 300-mile range.

In January 2022, Rivian will start rolling out additional variants at the lower and upper ends. The entry-level R1T and R1S will have a 250-mile range, while the most expensive versions will have 400-mile battery packs.

Both vehicles will be offered with Explore and Adventure packages starting in January 2022. All Rivian vehicles come standard with Driver+, an assist feature that enables hands-free driving in certain situations. The system uses 11 cameras, five radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

When ordered with the four-motor option, the R1T can reach 60 mph in just three seconds, according to new information posted on rivian.com. It can also tow up to 11,000 pounds and drive in water up to 3 feet deep. The R1T seats five and has 68 cubic feet of storage capacity.

Rivian plans to allow its customers who have placed a $1,000 deposit to use a configurator to add content or change models. Shipping charges were not announced. Rivian will deliver vehicles directly to customers.