GM on track to deliver Cadillac Lyriq EV crossover in 'few months'

General Motors ' pre-production version the Cadillac Lyriq EV crossover have been assembled and the final production version is expected to be delivered to customers in a few months, President Mark Reuss said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday .

GM, recently dethroned as the No.1 U.S. automaker, is competing with century-old rival Ford Motor Co. over which company will sell more EVs by 2025.

"Our teams have worked tirelessly on the Lyriq, bringing the launch up nine months ahead of schedule," Reuss said.

Lyriq, an all-electric mid-size crossover , was unveiled by GM in August 2020 in a move to transform its traditional combustion engine lineup to an electric one.

GM's Cadillac will offer the Lyriq, Celestiq, Escalade EV as well as a compact crossover by 2025.

Separately, the automaker halted production of its EV model Chevrolet Bolt in August after a major battery recall and recently extended the halt to late February.

The company is considering investing more than $4 billion in two Michigan plants to boost its electric vehicle production capacity, according to sources and documents made public in December.