Refreshed Genesis G70 gets drift mode among powertrain tweaks

TOKYO – Genesis unveiled a midcycle update of the G70 compact sedan that adds powertrain tweaks, such as a new built-in drift mode, on top of fresh styling in the front and rear.

The face-lifted G70 carries over the three engines it offers worldwide, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-banger, a twin-turbo 3.3-liter V-6 and a 2.2-liter turbo diesel.

But all models get a new Sports+ drive mode that pips performance, the company said in an Oct. 20 release after debuting the car for the South Korean home market.

Meanwhile the 3.3-liter V-6 Sports package is equipped with a variable exhaust valve system, for a throatier exhaust signature, and a new dynamic all-wheel-drive system that has a drifting mode.

On the outside, the restyling imbues the Genesis brand’s best-selling nameplate with a massive crest grille and the marque’s signature two-lined quad lamps up front.

Designers rounded out the new look with quad lamp taillights.

The new G70 also comes standard with a 10.25-inch screen and infotainment technology that features over-the-air updates for the navigation system, voice recognition car control, valet mode and a remote 360-degree view, along with connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The G70 sedan was the South Korean premium brand’s top seller in the U.S. during the first nine months of the year. Sales fell 16 percent to 7,124 vehicles amid the pandemic slump.

The updated G70 goes on sale first in South Korea and hits international markets next year.

