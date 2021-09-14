2022 Toyota Tundra to make auto show debut at Detroit's Motor Bella

The first ad for the 2022 Tundra will air Sunday night during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game on NBC.

DETROIT — Right after its official debut during Sunday night's nationally televised NFL game, the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra will make its first auto show appearance next week here.

The full-size pickup will be shown at Motor Bella, an outdoor event set for Sept. 21-26 at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, a suburb about a half hour north of Detroit. It will be the first auto show in the region since COVID-19 upended plans for the 2020 North American International Auto Show.

The unveiling is set for 9 p.m. Eastern time. The first ad for the 2022 Tundra will air Sunday night during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game on NBC.

Two days later, Toyota Marketing executive Joe Moses will conduct a press briefing on the Tundra at Motor Bella at 10:10 a.m.

The new Tundra enters the hypercompetitive, highly profitable full-size pickup space with the line's first redesign in nearly a decade and a half. The Detroit 3 dominate the segment. In the first six months of this year, the Ford F-Series led with sales of 362,082 vehicles, followed by Ram pickups (313,068), the Chevrolet Silverado (286,410) and the GMC Sierra (138,412). The Tundra was fifth with 43,865 deliveries.

Related Article
Toyota sets up a quadruple play

Much is already known about the makeover as the Tundra debuts the automaker's new global body-on-frame platform, thanks to a long series of spy shots, leaks and sneak peaks.

The Tundra will follow its Detroit 3 rivals in going even bigger, with a massive, dominating grille. Its optional hybrid powertrain will be tuned to deliver added power and torque, which should boost towing capability, as will its newly engineered suspension.

The pickup will feature advanced LED lighting, a massive available two-row skylight and a much-improved interior with added standard safety systems and better infotainment offerings.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW's ID4 electric crossovers with awd rated at 240, 249 miles per charge
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW ID4
VW's ID4 electric crossovers with awd rated at 240, 249 miles per charge
Rivian tank turn
Rivian's R1T will launch without tank turn feature
CX-5
Mazda freshens CX-5, adds standard awd to crossovers
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-13-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive