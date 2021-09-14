2022 Toyota Tundra to make auto show debut at Detroit's Motor Bella

DETROIT — Right after its official debut during Sunday night's nationally televised NFL game, the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra will make its first auto show appearance next week here.

The full-size pickup will be shown at Motor Bella, an outdoor event set for Sept. 21-26 at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, a suburb about a half hour north of Detroit. It will be the first auto show in the region since COVID-19 upended plans for the 2020 North American International Auto Show.

The unveiling is set for 9 p.m. Eastern time. The first ad for the 2022 Tundra will air Sunday night during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game on NBC.

Two days later, Toyota Marketing executive Joe Moses will conduct a press briefing on the Tundra at Motor Bella at 10:10 a.m.

The new Tundra enters the hypercompetitive, highly profitable full-size pickup space with the line's first redesign in nearly a decade and a half. The Detroit 3 dominate the segment. In the first six months of this year, the Ford F-Series led with sales of 362,082 vehicles, followed by Ram pickups (313,068), the Chevrolet Silverado (286,410) and the GMC Sierra (138,412). The Tundra was fifth with 43,865 deliveries.