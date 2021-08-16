Redesigned Toyota GR 86 stays under $30K, expands Gazoo Racing line

The redesigned Toyota GR 86 serves a dual purpose in the company's North American strategy.

MONTICELLO, N.Y. — The redesigned Toyota GR 86 serves a dual purpose in the company's North American strategy: Providing an affordable sport coupe to satisfy enthusiasts of the shrinking niche, and expanding the nascent Gazoo Racing brand to new nameplates.

For the second generation, the 86 name is dropped in favor of GR 86. The Supra is the other model for sale in the U.S. tagged with the GR badge (the GR Yaris is not for sale in the U.S.).

In similar fashion to the Toyota TRD performance and off-roading brand's expansion across the automaker's model line, expect to see future Toyotas get the GR treatment — if they make the cut.

"In order to earn the GR badge, it needs to be motorsports inspired, and then also meet the standard of our GR team in Japan," Mike Tripp, vice president of vehicle marketing and communications at Toyota North America, said at a media GR 86 driving event here. "So when you look at expansion, ... the question becomes what other sports cars could earn the GR badge. As we look at our vehicle lineup looking forward, that's what will make the determination."

Toyota did not specify which models are in line for a GR version.

The 2022 GR 86's starting price will remain under $30,000, Toyota said in a press release on Tuesday. More pricing details will be revealed before the model begins arriving at dealership lots in November. The outgoing 86 starts at $28,055, including shipping.

The rear-wheel-drive coupe is available in two trims: GR 86 and GR 86 Premium, which features larger wheels, a large duckbill spoiler and upgraded seats and audio. Both are equipped with a 2.4-liter flat-four engine generating 228 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque, an improvement over the 86's 2.0-liter engine that makes 205 hp and 156 pound-feet of torque. Buyers have a choice of a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters. The manual take rate is expected to be about 30 percent.

The GR 86 was developed with Subaru, which is 20 percent owned by Toyota. While the GR 86 will be tuned for sports performance, its Subaru twin, the BRZ, is expected to be more comfort-oriented.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Toyota GR 86
GR 86
TOYOTA

The overhauled GR 86 launches in Japan this autumn.

2022 Toyota 86 front
2022 Toyota 86 rear
2022 Toyota 86 wheel
2022 Toyota 86 interior
2022 Toyota 86 shifter
GR 86 rear quarter
Toyota
GR 86
2022 Toyota 86 front
2022 Toyota 86 rear
2022 Toyota 86 wheel
2022 Toyota 86 interior
2022 Toyota 86 shifter
GR 86 rear quarter
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Chip shortage forces Mercedes to halt V-8 sales -- for now
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Chip shortage forces Mercedes to halt V-8 sales -- for now
Chip shortage forces Mercedes to halt V-8 sales -- for now
Silk-FAW's S9 hypercar will make debut
Silk-FAW's S9 hypercar will make debut
Lambo revives Countach for one last spin
Lambo revives Countach for one last spin
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-16-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive