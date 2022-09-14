Subaru retools Crosstrek aimed at pure driving enthusiasts

TOKYO — Subaru's next-generation Crosstrek will benefit not only from rugged styling, better driving dynamics and a host of new creature comforts, but a tail wind from rising production.

The third-generation subcompact crossover, the brand's second-bestselling nameplate worldwide, was unveiled Thursday in Japan during an online briefing by Subaru CEO Tomomi Nakamura.

The Japanese company is banking on the redesigned Crosstrek to ride the momentum of rapidly recovering output after months of stymied production and supply chain interruptions.

But it will still be awhile before the popular nameplate lands stateside. Subaru said Japan deliveries of the latest Crosstrek will start in the spring of 2023 and that shipments to other markets would be rolled out after that.

The Crosstrek is manufactured only at Subaru Corp.'s Gunma production complex in Japan. Subaru's output in the country rose 26 percent in July, for a fourth-straight month of increases — even as its overseas production slumped 14 percent during the month. For the year through July, however, domestic production was up only 3.5 percent after production slowed early in the year.