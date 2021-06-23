Redesigned QX60 debuts new Infiniti styling, tech

The 2022 QX60 arrives in the U.S. late this year. Pricing and other details will come later.

Nailing the QX60 launch is critical for Infiniti, which is rolling out a long-awaited renewal of product amid declining deliveries. Infiniti sales in the U.S. dropped 25 percent to 19,071 vehicles in the January-March period, even as the overall market rebounded 12 percent in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the global microchip shortage has forced Infiniti to temporarily suspend production of the QX50 compact crossover at its plant in Aguascalientes, Mexico, and output of the Q50 compact sedan from Japan. Infiniti is rationing chips to support the launches of key vehicles such as the QX60 and QX55.

"It's not just important. It's fundamental to launch this new vehicle in a segment where we have a significant reputation and a significant place," Eric Rigaux, global head of product strategy, said at a recent vehicle preview. "QX60 is confirmation that Infiniti is back."

Inside, the QX60 ups its game. A new 12.3-inch touch screen display — standard in all grades — dominates the cockpit, sitting on a quilted dash. A 12.3-inch meter display is available in front of the driver and can be paired with a 10.8-inch head-up display.

Infiniti's native InTouch infotainment system is augmented by wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and USB-enabled Android Auto compatibility.

To improve utility, engineers reworked the second- and third-row passenger space with new ergonomically shaped seats that provide more back support and hip-to-heel room. Captain's chairs are optioned as a second-row enhancement. And in-seat massagers for the front row are another first for Infiniti. The vehicle can seat up to seven people, depending on the grade.

Active safety features such as Rear Automatic Braking, Predictive Forward Collision Warning and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection come standard on all grades.

An available Smart Rear View Mirror, which uses a camera to beam live video into the cockpit, provides an unobstructed view behind the vehicle when passengers or cargo block visibility.