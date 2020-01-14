Redesigned GMC Yukon, Yukon XL gain space, tech in 2021

VAIL, Colo. — GMC's Yukon and Yukon XL full-size SUVs will gain as much as 30 percent more cargo space and a suite of advanced technology powered by General Motors' new digital vehicle platform as part of a redesign for the 2021 model year.

The Yukon models are among GM's most lucrative nameplates, and like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, they will further establish a profit base that's key to GM's investment in an electric-vehicle future. The Yukon and Yukon XL are among the six full-size SUVs that GM will resdesign this year.

"GMC Yukon is the full-size premium SUV that's made to be used," Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, said in a statement. "The new Yukon delivers what customers value most — premium features, purposeful technology and all-terrain capability."

The standard Yukon's maximum cargo space has been stretched 30 percent to 28.2 cubic feet, with 41 percent more legroom and 67 percent more cargo room behind the third row.

The Yukon XL gained 19 percent of maximum cargo space. It has 4.6 percent more cargo room behind the third row and 6.4 percent more legroom in the third row.

Both models have a lower, flatter cargo loading floor for easier access. Access to the third row also is easier because of second-row seats that can slide 5.5 inches.

The SUVs are scheduled to go on sale this summer and will be built in Arlington, Texas. GMC will release more details on pricing and specifications closer to the start of production this spring.

A 5.3-liter V-8 engine is standard on the Yukon, but buyers can opt for a new version of the 6.2-liter V-8 or a 3-liter inline-six turbo diesel engine. Each engine has a 10-speed automatic transmission with an electronic precision-shift, push-button gear selector.