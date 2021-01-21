Redesigned Envision strengthens Buick small crossover lineup

DETROIT — Buick's redesigned Envision marks another new option in the top-selling compact crossover segment.

The 2021 Envision, which began reaching showrooms this month, gives Buick a fresh entry in the space, following its success with the smaller 2020 Encore GX. Buick sold 34,942 Envisions last year, up 5.2 percent from 2019. The brand notched 44,841 sales of the Encore GX in 2020, its first year in the market.

The Envision, imported from China, fits between the Encore GX and the Enclave large crossover in Buick's lineup. It has 52.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first row and 25.2 cubic feet behind the second row.

"The all-new 2021 Envision is a tremendous opportunity for the brand," Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, said in a statement. "With strong, differentiated designs, and a combination of advanced technologies and premium appointments, it will stand apart in one of the industry's most competitive segments."

The redesigned Envision is lower and wider than the previous generation and includes a revamped interior, more safety features, added infotainment options and a premium trim package. It starts at $32,995 including shipping.

"The new Envision's cabin is welcoming, with a comfortable and premium environment intended to make the driver and passengers feel like every excursion is an occasion," Rob Cameron, design manager of global Buick and GMC, said in the statement. "All of the elements are designed to celebrate what customers use the most on their drives today."

The Envision's interior includes an instrument panel tilted toward the driver for a better view and a 10-inch touch screen. The retooled console comes with electronic precision shift, rather than a mechanical shift lever, freeing space underneath. It also includes a dual-wing center armrest, which allows the driver or passenger to access the storage compartment without disturbing the other's elbow. The crossover also has a covered compartment below the instrument panel to store valuables.

An air ionizer, which debuted on the 2018 Enclave, comes standard on the Envision's Essence and Avenir trims. Buick also includes an air quality indicator on those trims for the first time to monitor the cabin's air.

QuietTuning and rear-seat reminders come standard on all trims, and a panoramic power moonroof is available on the Essence and Avenir.

Buick is offering the premium Avenir trim on the Envision for the first time. It has an exclusive mesh grille design, with tinted chrome trim and 20-inch wheels with a Pearl Nickel finish. The Preferred and Essence trims have an available Sport Touring appearance package.