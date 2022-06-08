Redesigned 2023 Toyota Sequoia will start at $59,795 with goal of tripling sales

PLANO, Texas — Toyota Motor Corp. believes that it can at least triple U.S. sales of its redesigned 2023 Sequoia three-row large SUV with a bevy of much-needed powertrain and technology improvements, better towing capacity and a starting price of $59,795, including shipping.

The Sequoia was redesigned — for the first time in 14 years — onto the automaker's new global F1 platform for body-on-frame vehicles and shares attributes with the redesigned Tundra full-size and the next-generation Land Cruiser SUV, which is no longer available in the U.S.

Toyota marketing manager Joe Moses told reporters here last week that the automaker "already has 100,000 hand-raisers" who have expressed interest in the redesigned Sequoia since its January reveal, adding that he believes U.S. sales would at least triple this year from just 8,070 in 2021.

The SUV comes standard with the same hybridized i-Force Max powertrain as the Tundra, featuring a 3.5-liter turbocharged V-6 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, with an inline electric motor tuned to increase power and torque.