Ram unleashes 702-hp 1500 TRX

Ram put the truck world on notice in 2016 when it unwrapped a hulking TRX pickup concept that delivered 575 hp.

Now the off-road speedster is nearly here, and it has outdone the concept by raising the bar to 702 hp. The updated engine output leapfrogs the 450 hp of the Ford F-150 Raptor, giving Ram bragging rights in the hypercompetitive pickup market.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, introduced as a concept at the State Fair of Texas four years ago, jets from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and 0 to 100 mph in 10.5 seconds. It tops out at 118 mph and is rated at 650 pound-feet of torque.

‘Apex predator'

Ram isn't being coy about its target with the TRX. The brand's North America head, Mike Koval Jr., described the pickup as an "apex predator" that "destroys" Raptors.

The idea for the TRX came from former Ram brand chief Mike Manley, now Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' CEO, who challenged designers and engineers to build a truck that could drive at sustained speeds of more than 100 mph off-road.

The TRX is loaded with the same supercharged, 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 engine that powers Dodge's Hellcat line. FCA reengineered and fortified the frame for the TRX, which is 75 percent changed from the 1500.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX interior

The automaker said the frame is made of "thicker, optimally shaped, strategically placed high-strength steel that uses low-torsion attributes to increase durability and stability." The TRX, FCA said, is "8-inches wider when compared to the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup."

The speedy hauler has a ground clearance of 11.8 inches, FCA said, "due in part to a 2-inch ride height increase when compared with the rest of the 1500 lineup, along with 35-inch tires." FCA said the combination enables the pickup to clear surface obstacles easily and at high speeds.

The TRX has five drive modes: Auto, Sport, Tow, Snow and Custom.

Rotary shifter jettisoned

"We're taking everything our truck brand has learned about performance and off-road capability and married that to everything that our street and racing technology team has learned about going fast and breaking records," Koval said during a media preview last week.

The TRX has three interior options: premium cloth and vinyl, premium wrapped leather and suede, or premium wrapped leather and suede with available red and carbon-fiber accents.

There is no rotary shifter, as FCA opted for a console-mounted performance floor shifter, which is "really core at the heart of performance for this truck," said Ryan Nagode, chief designer of Ram interiors.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX front 3/4 overhead

The 12-inch touch screen that commands the infotainment system is standard.

"This is about creating a product that's a halo for the Ram brand," Nagode said. "It's built upon our award-winning Ram 1500 lineup, which I think brings confidence to what we've applied. We've amplified its functionality. We're centering around driver control and confidence."

Koval believes the average TRX buyer will be 50 years old. He said the truck will find takers among performance enthusiasts.

The TRX will be built at FCA's Sterling Heights, Mich., assembly plant, with production beginning in the fourth quarter. It's expected to arrive in stores by the end of the year. Dealers can start ordering the TRX on Tuesday.

"It's really that enthusiast that we're targeting with this particular model," Koval said. "An enthusiast may have another high-performance vehicle in their garage, but they actually may prefer TRX because of the utility that the pickup truck offers."

The bruising pickup will start at $71,690, including shipping.

Ram will offer a limited launch edition of the truck, which will be distinguished by an exclusive Anvil Gray paint and a red and brushed-aluminum center-console badge identifying it as a limited-edition TRX. Just 702 of the launch models will be sold.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

rm021_429fn1hf759mqi0ou6uo3u6ehthiut8.jpg

launch-edition.jpg

trx-01.jpg

rear.jpg

trx-main.jpg

rm021_465fn37h5pv2t28kpvn79vg5gs9o5i3.jpg

rm021_464fnmo5bi1mao9sdjtb0dmes8uh5e0.jpg

