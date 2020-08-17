Ram unleashes 702-hp 1500 TRX

The 12-inch touch screen that commands the infotainment system is standard.
"This is about creating a product that's a halo for the Ram brand," Nagode said. "It's built upon our award-winning Ram 1500 lineup, which I think brings confidence to what we've applied. We've amplified its functionality. We're centering around driver control and confidence."
Koval believes the average TRX buyer will be 50 years old. He said the truck will find takers among performance enthusiasts.
The TRX will be built at FCA's Sterling Heights, Mich., assembly plant, with production beginning in the fourth quarter. It's expected to arrive in stores by the end of the year. Dealers can start ordering the TRX on Tuesday.
"It's really that enthusiast that we're targeting with this particular model," Koval said. "An enthusiast may have another high-performance vehicle in their garage, but they actually may prefer TRX because of the utility that the pickup truck offers."
The bruising pickup will start at $71,690, including shipping.
Ram will offer a limited launch edition of the truck, which will be distinguished by an exclusive Anvil Gray paint and a red and brushed-aluminum center-console badge identifying it as a limited-edition TRX. Just 702 of the launch models will be sold.