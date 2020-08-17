Ram unleashes 702-hp 1500 TRX

Ram put the truck world on notice in 2016 when it unwrapped a hulking TRX pickup concept that delivered 575 hp.

Now the off-road speedster is nearly here, and it has outdone the concept by raising the bar to 702 hp. The updated engine output leapfrogs the 450 hp of the Ford F-150 Raptor, giving Ram bragging rights in the hypercompetitive pickup market.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, introduced as a concept at the State Fair of Texas four years ago, jets from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and 0 to 100 mph in 10.5 seconds. It tops out at 118 mph and is rated at 650 pound-feet of torque.