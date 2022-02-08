Ram seeks input on electric 1500

Ram seeks to connect with fans as brand readies an electric Ram 1500 for 2024.

STELLANTIS

Ram released this image of an EV platform as it seeks input from owners and fans for a planned electric pickup.

Ram is looking to connect with fans as the brand readies an electric Ram 1500 for 2024.

The truck brand is launching an insider program called Ram Revolution where people can share input as the electric pickup is developed and get updates on the upcoming vehicle. RamRevolution.com will serve as the program's hub.

The brand released two images Tuesday of a 1500 EV concept that is being created with customer input.

The brand is also introducing the Ram Real Talk Tour, a series of year-long conversations with consumers at various events to better understand what the next generation of Ram pickups and vans "must do to meet their needs."

Ram says it will offer fully electrified solutions in the majority of segments where it competes by 2025. The brand says it will have a full portfolio of electrified models no later than 2030.

Feedback

Ram brand CEO Mike Koval said in a statement that the Ram Revolution campaign will allow Ram to "gather meaningful feedback" from fans and "understand their wants and needs and address their concerns – ultimately allowing us to deliver the best electric pickup truck on the market with the Ram 1500 BEV."

STELLANTIS

Ram released this teaser image on Tuesday as it seeks fan and owner input on a planned all-electric large pickup coming in 2024.

The Chicago show also will see Jeep make a few changes to its venerable test track that showcases the brand's off-road capabilities.

The Camp Jeep experience, which has been part of the Chicago show since 2005, will feature an "even steeper and much bigger hill than in the past" and be able to handle 50,000 lbs. more freight, the automaker said. The course's "mountain" will be 28 feet, which is 10 feet higher than last year.

Camp Jeep in Chicago will also grow by 4,000 square feet this year.

 

 

 

 

Nissan Armada to drop V-8
