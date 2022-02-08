Ram seeks input on electric 1500

Ram is looking to connect with fans as the brand readies an electric Ram 1500 for 2024.

The truck brand is launching an insider program called Ram Revolution where people can share input as the electric pickup is developed and get updates on the upcoming vehicle. RamRevolution.com will serve as the program's hub.

The brand released two images Tuesday of a 1500 EV concept that is being created with customer input.

The brand is also introducing the Ram Real Talk Tour, a series of year-long conversations with consumers at various events to better understand what the next generation of Ram pickups and vans "must do to meet their needs."

Ram says it will offer fully electrified solutions in the majority of segments where it competes by 2025. The brand says it will have a full portfolio of electrified models no later than 2030.