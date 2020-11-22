With QX55, Infiniti back in segment it pioneered

As Infiniti reinvents its product portfolio and brand strategy, the Japanese automaker's latest model returns to a market segment it helped invent.

The QX55 coupe-style crossover, scheduled to arrive in U.S. stores next spring as a 2022 model, positions Infiniti in the high-margin sporty crossover segment now dominated by Germans brands.

The new crossover hints at the brand's future design direction, Infiniti Americas Group Vice President Jeff Pope told Automotive News last week.

"This is the first vehicle in Infiniti's turnaround strategy and also shows the element of where we're going with the brand," Pope said. "It's going to attract an individual that's style-oriented, possibly younger."

Coupe-like crossovers are finding a market among young families by combining the utility of a crossover with the sporty styling of a sedan. U.S. sales of luxury crossover coupes rose 34 percent last year, led by the Audi Q8, according to AutoForecast Solutions.

The QX55 showcases Infiniti's desire to capture buyers looking for something beyond the traditional crossover, said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.

"Infiniti is a brand that is sporty and design-focused, so a sleek SUV fits well within its brand ethos," Caldwell said.