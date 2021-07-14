Pricing detailed for more powerful 2022 VW Golf GTI, Golf R

VW's 2022 GTI

Volkswagen has detailed pricing and model features for the U.S. versions of its eighth-generation Golf GTI and Golf R hot hatches, which go on sale in the fourth quarter.

The German brand showed the U.S. versions of the 2022 models Wednesday at the Chicago Auto Show. They are already on sale in Europe.

The GTI, which comes in three trim levels, will start at $30,540. The Golf R will come in a single trim level starting at $44,640. Both prices include shipping.

Equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic, depending on the model, the latest GTI and Golf R feature improved power, handling and interior technologies over the previous-generation models, VW says.

The GTI makes 241 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque, while the Golf R makes 315 hp and up to 295 pound-feet of torque. VW says the speed of both models is electronically limited to 155 mph.

The U.S. spec versions differ from their European counterparts in a number of ways, including their lighting, exhaust and some communications functionality. The U.S. version of the Golf R also offers a manual transmission option, which is not available in Europe, VW said.

The 2022 VW Golf R

The 2022 GTI will come standard with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential that optimizes grip and handling in corners and decreases understeer. On the all-wheel-drive Golf R, a newly designed system features rear axle torque vectoring that can distribute up to 100 percent of the rear torque to an individual wheel. VW says the system "is designed to apportion power between the wheels based on speed, power application, yaw and other factors."

In the cabin, both hot hatches feature new electronic architectures, including a 10.25-inch customizable digital cockpit. VW says models equipped with the Discover Pro infotainment system with navigation are able to display a full screen map in the digital cluster and simultaneously on the 10-inch center display.

