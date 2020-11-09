The power of imagination: EVs bring wild new ideas to market

Volvo
Vehicle: Polestar 2 five-door hatchback
What: Android Automotive operating system with Google Assistant
How it works: The platform that operates the car's functions — infotainment, navigation, climate, phone, etc. — is designed to operate as seamlessly as a smartphone. No more thumbing through layers of submenus to change radio stations or turn on the seat heaters. The driver can operate the system by simply saying, "Hey, Google" or "OK, Google" and issuing a command such as "Turn on the defroster." Beyond that, if a customer has Google Home or Alexa, the driver can do such things as turn on the lights in the garage or preheat the house with voice commands made from the vehicle.