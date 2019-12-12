Porsche’s electric Taycan barely clears the 200-mile-range mark

Porsche has long been synonymous with the highest-performance cars money can buy. But its debut electric model is decidedly average in one very significant respect: range.

The 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo on Wednesday clocked in with an estimated range of just 201 miles on the EPA’s website. That’s roughly in the middle of the pack among the base models for the newest electric vehicles listed on FuelEconomy.gov .

By comparison, Tesla Inc.’s lowest-range Model S sedan has a total range rating of 287 miles, and its best-selling Model 3 is at 220 miles.