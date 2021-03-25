Porsche shuns new VW Group platform for its own premium solution

Porsche executives said the brand will use its PPE architecture for future battery-powered cars rather than switch to parent Volkswagen Group’s newly announced SSP underpinnings.

Porsche has been developing PPE (Premium Platform Electric) with sister brand Audi since 2018. The architecture is focused on providing fast acceleration, longer range and shorter charging times.

The first model to use PPE will be the full-electric Porsche Macan SUV, which will go into production in the second half of next year. Audi's first PPE vehicle will be the Q6 e-tron SUV, a sister model to the Macan EV.

VW Group CEO Herbert Diess said on March 16 that the automaker will develop the highly flexible Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) by the middle of the decade. "By the end of this decade, we will be able to roll out SSP across all vehicle classes,” he said during the VW Group’s annual press conference last week.

SSP is intended to replace VW Group’s MEB platform that is currently being rolled out on full-electric cars such as the VW ID3 hatchback, VW ID4 SUV, Skoda Enyaq SUV and upcoming Audi Q4 e-tron compact EV. "SSP will eventually be the single backbone for the group" by 2035, Diess said.