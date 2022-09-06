Porsche Panamera poised to go all-electric

The Panamera could go electric in the second half of the decade, timed with the arrival of the next-generation Taycan electric vehicle.

According to an Autocar report, the new EVs will feature a sporty version of Volkswagen Group's Scalable Systems Platform.

The report said the "SSP Sport" platform features a low cabin floor and rear footwells similar to the Taycan.

A Porsche Cars North America spokesman declined to comment.

Autocar's sources say the Panamera EV will have a wheelbase of about 10.1 feet and an overall length of about 17 feet, similar to the existing long-wheelbase Panamera sold in China, maintaining the size differentiation from the electric Taycan.

The Panamera EV will be offered with a single- or dual-motor drivetrain. It will also receive a next-gen 800-volt battery with a more energy-efficient cell technology and a higher-silicon-content anode than that used by Porsche today, the report said, citing unnamed sources.

The all-electric Panamera could be styled similarly to the internal combustion and plug-in hybrid versions.

"There will be some unique design elements within the front and rear ends," Autocar said, citing a "highly placed" Porsche source. "However, the core Panamera design will be the same for both."

Porsche could sell the zero-emission Panamera alongside the current-gen model, which will receive a freshening next year. The current Panamera's life cycle could be extended, allowing Porsche to maintain a choice of powertrains while EV adoption grows.