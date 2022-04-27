Porsche introducing limited-edition 911

The sports car maker is planning 1,250 "ducktail" 911s.

Porsche is introducing a limited-production version of the "ducktail" 911.

The sports car maker will build 1,250 of the 911 Sport Classic, which pays homage to the 1970s-era 911 Carrera RS 2.7

The 911 Sport Classic, based on the wide-body 911 Turbo S, is powered by a 3.7-liter twin-turbo flat-six pumping out 543 hp.

Unlike the 911 Turbo models, the Sport Classic is available only with a seven-speed manual transmission powering the rear wheels.

The 911 Sport Classic features unique design elements, including the signature large carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic ducktail spoiler in the rear and a fixed spoiler lip and LED matrix design headlights in front.

Porsche also eliminated the large cutouts for the air intakes, giving the rear fenders a wider appearance. Instead, ducts underneath the ducktail spoiler channel air to the engine.

