Porsche considers movie streaming on Taycan

ATLANTA — Porsche plans to bring streaming video — a la Netflix — to its first full-electric sedan.

With twin high-resolution in-dash 10.9-inch digital screens and a high-end audio system, the Porsche Taycan seems designed as much for an evening at the cinema as a spirited drive on the autobahn.

Video streaming could come to the Taycan, Oliver Fritz, Porsche's director of driver experience, said this week on the sidelines of a press event at Porsche Cars North America headquarters. But he said the plans are not yet firm.

"We are working on the video use case, but we want to make it safe," Fritz said.