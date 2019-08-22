Porsche considers movie streaming on Taycan

The sweeping dashboard in the Taycan is anchored by a 16.8-inch curved and customizable instrument cluster.

ATLANTA — Porsche plans to bring streaming video — a la Netflix — to its first full-electric sedan.

With twin high-resolution in-dash 10.9-inch digital screens and a high-end audio system, the Porsche Taycan seems designed as much for an evening at the cinema as a spirited drive on the autobahn.

Video streaming could come to the Taycan, Oliver Fritz, Porsche's director of driver experience, said this week on the sidelines of a press event at Porsche Cars North America headquarters. But he said the plans are not yet firm.

"We are working on the video use case, but we want to make it safe," Fritz said.

Apple Music

Porsche is developing a technology that can limit the viewing angle on the optional passenger display so that a driver is not distracted while passengers watch a movie on the screen.

Tesla plans to bring similar video streaming to its vehicles through a software update.

Porsche has partnered with Apple to integrate Apple's music streaming service into the Taycan's infotainment system. It is the first automotive partnership involving Apple Music.

The service will be featured as a standalone app in the Taycan's multimedia system and offer playlists curated by Apple and Porsche. Taycan owners will be able to stream Apple Music via the car's Internet connection.

Photo
Digital dashboard

The Taycan, which will be launched in early September and arrive in U.S. stores this year, is at the vanguard of a series of full-electric vehicles that Porsche plans to roll out.

The EV, powered by two synchronous motors that generate more than 600 hp, can go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. The vehicle will have a range of 310 miles.

The Taycan's cockpit — like its powertrain — is unlike any other Porsche.

Inspired by the original Porsche 911 from 1963, the dashboard is devoid of physical buttons and knobs. Instead, vehicle controls and settings are accessed digitally across five screens.

The dashboard is anchored by a 16.8-inch curved and customizable instrument cluster. A 10.9-inch high-resolution display built into the dash offers access to vehicle settings and media and navigation controls. As an option, a same-sized, similarly capable digital display can be added for the front passenger's seat.

The Taycan's center console also sports an 8.4-inch panel that allows driver and passenger to adjust climate settings. The display includes a track pad for a more ergonomic way to navigate vehicle and media settings on the driver display.

