Porsche confirms its first two-seater EV will be a 718

Porsche started delivering the Taycan EV in 2020, and an all-electric Macan crossover is expected by 2023.

By 2025, half of all new Porsches sold will be full-electric or plug-in hybrids, Blume said.

By 2030, 80 percent of all Porsches will be fully electric, he said, previously a target applied to all the brand’s electrified models. In 2021, less than 40 percent of all new Porsches delivered in Europe were plug-in hybrid or full electric models.

Sales of the Taycan have soared. Last year, the company delivered 41,296 globally, exceeding sales of the legendary 911, which reached a record 38,464 units.

In total, Porsche delivered 301,915 vehicles to customers in 2021, an 11 percent jump from the 272,162 delivered in 2020 and the first time it has surpassed the 300,000 mark.

Deliveries increased in all global sales regions in 2021, led by China with more than 95,000 deliveries, up 7.5 percent from 2020.

Porsche also grew rapidly in the U.S., where sales rose 22 percent to more than 70,000 units. In Germany, Porsche increased deliveries by 9.2 percent to almost 29,000 units.