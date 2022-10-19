Porsche 911 gets a touring variant

A new Porsche 911 Carrera T will slot below the Carrera S.

Porsche is adding a touring variant to the 911 lineup. The 2023 911 Carrera T, where the T stands for "touring," will slot between the 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera S.
It adopts the twin-turbo six-cylinder engine from the 911 Carrera that generates 379 hp and 331 pound-feet of torque.
The 911 Carrera T comes standard as a two-seater with a seven-speed manual transmission. Rear seats and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (PDK) are available as no-cost options.
The 911 T has a top track speed of 181 mph and can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds.
With the PDK, that time dips to 3.8 seconds.
The 2023 911 Carrera T will reach dealerships by spring, priced from $118,050, including destination.

