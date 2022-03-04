Polestar O2 a potential 911 competitor?

LOS ANGELES — Electric vehicle startup Polestar increasingly fancies itself a Porsche competitor.

The Swedish automaker has said it will deliver a pair of performance crossovers as early as next year, aimed squarely at the affluent Porsche Cayenne and Macan customers. With a swoopy roadster concept Polestar is now hinting at its next target: Porsche's flagship 911.

The Polestar O2 concept, revealed last week on the rooftop of a Beverly Hills, Calif., office building, is a hardtop convertible that reflects the brand's next-generation design aesthetic and features a new aluminum platform.