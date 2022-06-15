Polestar envisions producing 160,000 units a year for Polestar 3, Polestar 4

The automaker has received more than 32,000 orders globally for its Polestar 2 fastback so far this year.

Polestar 3

Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar is betting boldly on its first pair of crossovers.

The Volvo affiliate said Tuesday that it expects to receive enough production capacity to produce more than 160,000 of its upcoming Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 vehicles by 2025.

Much of that output will go to the U.S. market, where crossovers and SUVs accounted for more than half of new-vehicle sales last year.

The Polestar 3, a Porsche Cayenne-sized crossover, will go on sale in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2023.

Polestar expects to sell 24,000 of the crossovers globally next year, increasing that to 67,000 in 2024 and 77,000 in 2025, according to company figures.

The midsize vehicle features design elements that include a sloping silhouette and headlight and rear light styling that are distinct from other Polestar models.

"With this car, we bring the 'sport' back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots," Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said this month.

The U.S.-made crossover is designed on a new all-electric platform developed by Volvo for its next-generation vehicles, with dual motors and an expected range of 372 miles, based on the European Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure. Once the technology is approved, the new platform will also offer eyes-off, hands-off autonomous-driving capability.

The Porsche Macan-sized Polestar 4 should arrive in the U.S. in 2024. Polestar expects to sell 43,000 of the model globally in 2024 and 79,000 the following year.

The sporty crossover is expected to go into production in China late next year, according to AutoForecast Solutions.

Sales goals

The crossovers are key to Polestar's ambitions to grow its global sales tenfold to about 290,000 vehicles by 2025.

Polestar plans to launch a new model every year for the next three years, starting with the Polestar 3, and to increase its presence to at least 30 global markets by the end of 2023.

The automaker said it has received more than 32,000 customer orders globally for its Polestar 2 fastback this year.

"Our order intake is at record levels and currently represents an annualized run rate of over 75,000 vehicles," said Mike Whittington, Polestar's sales chief.

