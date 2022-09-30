Polestar 3 crossover to debut Oct. 12

The Polestar 3 is expected to reach 24,000 sales globally next year, increasing to 67,000 in 2024 and 77,000 in 2025.

The Polestar 3 is important to the EV maker’s ambitions in the truck-loving U.S.

Electric automaker Polestar's first crossover is on deck with a planned unveiling Oct. 12 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The 2024 Polestar 3, built on a new all-electric platform developed by affiliate Volvo, has dual motors and an expected EPA range of more than 300 miles.

"With this car, we bring the 'sport' back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots," Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said. "It's also very aerodynamic and very engaging to drive."

The Polestar 3 is vital to the young Swedish automaker's market ambitions, especially in the truck-obsessed U.S.

According to company figures, Polestar expects to sell 24,000 of the midsize crossover globally next year, increasing to 67,000 in 2024 and 77,000 in 2025.

The five-seater will compete with the Porsche Cayenne and Audi E-tron. Output will begin at Volvo's South Carolina factory next year, with U.S. sales starting in the first half.

At launch, the Polestar 3 will feature a rear-biased dual-motor powertrain and torque vectoring via a dual-clutch system on the rear electric motor.

Adaptive dual-chamber air suspension and active dampers will allow the Polestar 3 to switch between comfort and firm suspension dynamics while adjusting to road conditions once every two milliseconds, Polestar said.

Performance specs have not been released, but an optional Performance Pack will deliver 517 hp with specialized chassis tuning for the active dampers and air suspension, the company says.

