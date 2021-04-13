Polestar 2 family grows with lower-priced variant

Polestar is broadening the market appeal of its first mainstream nameplate.

The Swedish electric carmaker will introduce a single-motor version of the Polestar 2 fastback, slashing the entry price into the model lineup by about $10,000.

The new variant will launch in the U.S. in the fourth quarter and will be powered by a 78-kilowatt-hour battery that delivers 231 hp and an EPA-estimated 260 miles. The model will start at about $50,000, including shipping, but before federal and state incentives.

The Volvo affiliate late last year began deliveries of the long-range, dual-motor Polestar 2 that features 408 hp and about 240 miles of driving range. The launch version starts at $61,200, including shipping.

Next year, Polestar will introduce a customizable version of the fully loaded, dual-motor variant.

Polestar expects to attract more customers to the brand with a mix of performance and driving range options, said Conrad Layson, analyst at AutoForecast Solutions.

The new variant also allows Polestar to lure more price-conscious customers, Layson said.