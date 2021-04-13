Polestar 2 family grows with lower-priced variant

POLESTAR

A single-motor version of the Polestar 2 fastback goes on sale in the U.S. in the first quarter.

Polestar is broadening the market appeal of its first mainstream nameplate.

The Swedish electric carmaker will introduce a single-motor version of the Polestar 2 fastback, slashing the entry price into the model lineup by about $10,000.

The new variant will launch in the U.S. in the fourth quarter and will be powered by a 78-kilowatt-hour battery that delivers 231 hp and an EPA-estimated 260 miles. The model will start at about $50,000, including shipping, but before federal and state incentives.

The Volvo affiliate late last year began deliveries of the long-range, dual-motor Polestar 2 that features 408 hp and about 240 miles of driving range. The launch version starts at $61,200, including shipping.

Next year, Polestar will introduce a customizable version of the fully loaded, dual-motor variant.

Polestar expects to attract more customers to the brand with a mix of performance and driving range options, said Conrad Layson, analyst at AutoForecast Solutions.

The new variant also allows Polestar to lure more price-conscious customers, Layson said.

Packages

The optional $5,000 Performance Pack remains available for the top-of-the-line Polestar 2 only and includes adjustable Öhlins dampers, Brembo brakes and signature "Swedish gold" details inside and out.

The Plus and Pilot packs, which have previously been standard on the launch version, will be optional on the less-expensive variant.

The Plus Pack includes a new heat pump that extends driving range as much as 10 percent, by using ambient heat and residual thermal energy from the drivetrain to help condition the cabin. The package also includes a panoramic roof and upgraded Harman Kardon sound system, and heated steering wheel, rear seats and wipers.

The Pilot Pack includes safety and driver-assistance features, such as "Pixel LED" headlights, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera and rear collision warning.

