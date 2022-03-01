Polestar 02 EV concept hints at bold future design

LOS ANGELES — Swedish electric vehicle startup Polestar teased an expansion of its premium performance lineup with a swoopy roadster concept.

The Polestar O2, revealed Tuesday on the rooftop of a Beverley Hills office building, is a hardtop convertible that reflects the brand's next-generation design aesthetic and features a new aluminum platform.

"The concept combines our ambitions for sustainability and circularity with a stunning emotional design," Polestar design boss Maximilian Missoni told Automotive News on the sidelines of a presentation here. "This really shows where we're heading from a design language."

The O2 concept sits low and wide and features short front and rear overhangs, a compact 2+2 cabin design and a long wheelbase. Polestar said its sports-car design template will differentiate the performance brand from its parent, Volvo Cars.

Missoni described the O2 as a "meeting point between technology and art, between precision and sculpture."

But Polestar's latest concept isn't just a fanciful indulgence for the brand's designers. It is "not so far away from reality," the Austrian-born designer said.