Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance: Concepts on display

Auto industry brass and multigeneration enthusiasts collided this month around Monterey, and Carmel on California's central coast to ogle shiny, futuristic electric concept vehicles, new and vintage performance cars and priceless antique autos.

More like an al fresco experience than a traditional tire-kicking auto show, the annual celebration draws throngs of dapper, big-budget attendees to peruse would-be purchases and admire museum-quality collectibles. But amid the dreamy sheet metal art of decades past, new concepts provided a glimpse of what the coming decade might bring — in some cases sure bets, in others, stunning maybes.

Czinger 21C V Max, above: A hypercar with no rear wing, an extended tail and fighter jet-inspired tandem seating. The 21C V Max uses a turbocharged hybrid V-8 with 1,250 hp.