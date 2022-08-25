Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance: Concepts on display

Auto industry brass and enthusiasts collided this month around Monterey, and Carmel on California's central coast to ogle shiny, futuristic electric concept vehicles, new and vintage performance cars and priceless antique autos.

CARLY SCHAFFNER

Czinger 21C V Max

More like an al fresco experience than a traditional tire-kicking auto show, the annual celebration draws throngs of dapper, big-budget attendees to peruse would-be purchases and admire museum-quality collectibles. But amid the dreamy sheet metal art of decades past, new concepts provided a glimpse of what the coming decade might bring — in some cases sure bets, in others, stunning maybes.

Czinger 21C V Max, above: A hypercar with no rear wing, an extended tail and fighter jet-inspired tandem seating. The 21C V Max uses a turbocharged hybrid V-8 with 1,250 hp.

CARLY SCHAFFNER

Genesis X Speedium Coupe: An electric grand touring coupe concept that embodies Genesis' future EV design language.

CARLY SCHAFFNER

Audi urbansphere: The third and largest of Audi's sphere commuting concepts is packed with luxury amenities and has a giant rear seating area.

CARLY SCHAFFNER

Acura Precision EV concept: Athletic proportions and distinct lighting effects offer a peek at the brand's upcoming all-electric ZDX compact crossover.

CARLY SCHAFFNER

Delorean Alpha5: The electric sports car evokes its long-ago predecessor with gull-wing doors and a louvered rear window. The Alpha5 is expected to be sold in limited numbers in 2024 for about $175,000.

CARLY SCHAFFNER

Polaris O2: The sexy concept teases Polestar's 872-hp Polestar 6 roadster, expected to reach the market in 2026 at a price of around $200,000.

CARLY SCHAFFNER

Faraday FF 91: The first intended production EV from the embattled startup, which has again delayed the launch while it seeks new funding.

CARLY SCHAFFNER

Delage D12: Inspired by Formula 1 and fighter jet design with a 1,100-hp V-12, the D12 shares a badge with the 1927 Grand Prix champion.

