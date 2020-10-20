Nissan's Safety Shield 360 to be standard on 10 models

Nissan Motor Co. said its Safety Shield 360 technology will come standard on 10 models beginning in 2021.

Safety Shield 360 is a suite of six technologies: automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high-beam assist, lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, rear automatic braking and blind-spot warning.

"Nissan's Safety Shield 360 can help drivers of all ages," Andy Christensen, Nissan senior manager of technology and research, told Automotive News. "It's like having an extra set of eyes that can see 360 degrees around the car and provide active driver assistance, crash avoidance and pedestrian detection."

The announcement comes during National Teen Driver Safety week, which is meant to encourage parents to talk with their teens about the importance of safety behind the wheel.

"This added layer of protection can help keep young drivers safe especially as they are getting used to being on busy roads," Christensen said in a statement.

A study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, referenced in Nissan's statement, found vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance technology reduce backing crashes and front-to-rear crashes with injuries.

The technology is already standard on the 2020 Sentra, Leaf, Maxima, Kicks, Rogue Sport and Titan and will be standard on the 2021 Rogue.

A Nissan spokeswoman said the additional three vehicles will likely be announced by the first quarter of 2021.