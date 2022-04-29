Nissan's Datsun comeback comes to a close

The last plant churning out Datsun vehicles has ceased production, less than a decade after former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn resurrected the brand with grand visions of mass volume.

Nissan’s Yutaka Katayama, aka Mr. K, considered the father of the Datsun Z, with the 240Z

TOKYO — Datsun, the once legendary brand revived as a low-cost marque for emerging markets, is dead in all but name after parent company Nissan Motor Co. pulled the plug on global production.

The last plant churning out Datsun vehicles has ended their production, less than a decade after former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn resurrected the brand name with grand visions of mass volume.

In Chennai, India, the joint venture plant operated by Nissan and French alliance partner Renault ceased output of the Datsun Redi-Go five-door subcompact in March, Nissan confirmed.

BLOOMBERG
Ghosn: Envisioned big sales for Datsun, but they never materialized.

The move closes a chapter in which Datsun pursued world markets by producing and selling low-cost vehicles in Russia, Indonesia and India. Output in Indonesia and Russia ended in 2020.

Datsuns were also sold in South Africa, Nepal and other markets.

The wind-down

The industry knew it was coming. Winding down the brand was part of the Nissan Next revival plan unveiled in 2020. The automaker said it wanted to focus on its core brands — mass-market Nissan and premium player Infiniti.

Datsun Cross

Datsun traces its roots to 1931, but it made a splash in the U.S. five decades ago as the badge on the 240Z sports car.

Despite Datsun's popularity in the U.S., the name was dumped in 1983 in favor of "Nissan." The move was meant to fortify Nissan's global corporate image. Dealers initially rebelled against the idea. But now, four decades later, a whole generation of Americans has grown up never knowing the Datsun name.

Third try?

Ghosn revived Datsun in hopes of scooping up what he predicted to be booming business in emerging markets. Sales began in 2014.

At the time of the reboot, Japan's Nikkei business daily said Nissan targeted global volume of 300,000 Datsun vehicles a year. But sales never blossomed in line with forecasts.

Datsun’s popular King Cab in 1980
Datsun Go

Nissan was not able to provide recent annual sales figures. But since its reintroduction, the brand sold some 470,000 vehicles cumulatively.

In 2017, Datsun moved 40,443 vehicles in India. In 2021, that volume dropped to 4,296, according to LMC Automotive.

A Nissan source says the company is debating what to do with the brand name. One option may be to keep it on tap to use as an emerging market electric vehicle brand someday.

Datsun on-Do
Datsun 510

In India, Nissan is shifting priorities to Nissan-branded models such as the locally built Magnite.

"For many thousands of owners worldwide, Datsun continues to provide an engaging driving experience, peace of mind ownership at the right price and great value," Nissan said in a statement. "As part of Nissan's global transformation strategy, Nissan is focusing on core models and segments that bring the most benefit to customers, dealer partners and the business."

