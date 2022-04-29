Nissan's Datsun comeback comes to a close

TOKYO — Datsun, the once legendary brand revived as a low-cost marque for emerging markets, is dead in all but name after parent company Nissan Motor Co. pulled the plug on global production.

The last plant churning out Datsun vehicles has ended their production, less than a decade after former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn resurrected the brand name with grand visions of mass volume.

In Chennai, India, the joint venture plant operated by Nissan and French alliance partner Renault ceased output of the Datsun Redi-Go five-door subcompact in March, Nissan confirmed.