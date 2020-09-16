Nissan Z Proto pays homage to past, offers glimpse of Z's future

TOKYO — Nissan unwrapped a next-generation Z sports car, confirming the rejuvenation of the iconic nameplate with a retro-styled prototype that stays true to the original Z car from a half-century ago but adds plenty of updates for today's modern driver.

Among the throwbacks to the first-generation 240Z, which debuted some five decades ago under the Datsun brand in the U.S., is the signature silhouette — a long hood, pointy nose and short, sloping rear deck that tails off slightly lower than the front fender for a slick profile.

The reimagined Z — called the Z Proto, as in prototype — is slimmed down, shedding the bulky, planted stance that characterized the previous two generations.

Modern flourishes include LED headlamps, lightweight carbon-fiber body work and a 12.3-inch digital meter display. A high-output V-6 twin-turbocharged engine rounds out the update, and to underscore its sporty street cred, the car also will come with a six-speed manual transmission.