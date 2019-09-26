Nissan tweaks Titan, pitch

Nissan has used the backdrop of the State Fair of Texas to unveil a freshened 2020 Nissan Titan pitched less as a workhorse and more as a utility vehicle for weekend warriors.

The update, unveiled Thursday, gives the full-size pickup crossover-quality safety features and technology along with a utility-grade powertrain.

It will arrive in stores early next year. Pricing was undisclosed.

The freshening can't come soon enough, as Nissan struggles to compete in a segment dominated by the Detroit 3.

In the first six months of the year, the Titan mustered a mere 1.5 percent share of the U.S. full-size pickup segment, with sales of 18,026. Through August, Titan sales in the U.S. were down 28 percent from a year earlier.

Nissan said it is committed to the segment despite placing at the bottom.

"It takes time to build awareness," Tiago Castro, Nissan Division's director of light commercial vehicles, told Automotive News. "We have to be patient and make the investment in what matters to the consumers."

Creature comforts

While full-size pickups are typically advertised as work vehicles to haul lumber and tow equipment, many end up shuttling families to work and social activities. That is especially true for the Titan: About 85 percent of buyers use the vehicle for personal use rather than as a work truck.

About 30 percent of Titan customers did not previously own a pickup, Castro said. "So we looked at how to develop for the retail customer," he said.

To appeal to that audience, the 2020 Titan's interior has been updated with creature comforts and safety technologies typically found in sedans and crossovers.

The cockpit is anchored by a 7-inch programmable instrument cluster and a high-resolution 8-inch infotainment display. Available as an option is a 9-inch infotainment center with access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2020 model also includes a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems -- automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, high beam assist and rear automatic braking.

Powertrain tweaks

Under the hood, the model has a tweaked 5.6-liter V-8 that delivers 400 hp and 413 pound-feet of torque. The Titan has towing capacity of about 9,400 pounds. The V-8 engine features direct injection gas technology, which provides better throttle performance, improved fuel economy and reduced emissions.

Nissan updated its transmission from a seven-speed to a nine-speed that boosts acceleration and fuel efficiency while delivering a smoother ride. That upgrade improved the truck's 50 mph-to-70 mph acceleration by nearly a second, the automaker said.

Exterior updates

The styling update offers three grille designs, allowing for more customization -- an important requirement for pickup buyers.

New headlights are standard on Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve trims that put out about 120 percent more light in low beam than on the previous Titan.

LED lighting has been added to the pickup bed, using four light sources for "full surround lighting." The rear exterior design also includes new LED lights and tailgate finishers.

Other additions include an updated front bumper, fog lights, badging, new wheel designs and a dual-panel panoramic moonroof.

"Our customers don't want to blend in the crowd," Castro said. "They don't want to drive everyone else's truck. So we wanted to make sure the styling made a bold statement."

