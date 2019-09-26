Nissan tweaks Titan, pitch

Nissan has used the backdrop of the State Fair of Texas to unveil a freshened 2020 Nissan Titan pitched less as a workhorse and more as a utility vehicle for weekend warriors.

The update, unveiled Thursday, gives the full-size pickup crossover-quality safety features and technology along with a utility-grade powertrain.

It will arrive in stores early next year. Pricing was undisclosed.

The freshening can't come soon enough, as Nissan struggles to compete in a segment dominated by the Detroit 3.

In the first six months of the year, the Titan mustered a mere 1.5 percent share of the U.S. full-size pickup segment, with sales of 18,026. Through August, Titan sales in the U.S. were down 28 percent from a year earlier.

Nissan said it is committed to the segment despite placing at the bottom.

"It takes time to build awareness," Tiago Castro, Nissan Division's director of light commercial vehicles, told Automotive News. "We have to be patient and make the investment in what matters to the consumers."