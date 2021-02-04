Nissan Frontier, redesigned at last, aims at ‘heart' of midsize pickup turf

Nissan's trusty but aged Frontier pickup is undergoing its first major redesign in 17 years as the Japanese automaker doubles down on a segment it helped pioneer.

The 2022 Frontier, introduced Thursday and slated to go on sale in late summer, features a sportier profile and offers SUV-like conveniences. Pricing was not disclosed.

The updated model is aimed at the "heart" of the midsize pickup segment, Jared Haslam, vice president of product planning for Nissan U.S. and Canada, told Automotive News.

"We are in a really good spot with the new Frontier to reclaim our rightful place in the midsize truck segment," Haslam said. "We think that the new truck is going to allow us to play very well, not only with the content that we're offering, but particularly the design."

Nissan helped create the smaller pickup segment in the U.S. with earlier versions of the Frontier, which has sold more than 2 million units over the past three decades. Its share of the midsize pickup segment peaked in 2014 at 29.3 percent.

But new competition and Nissan's decision not to keep the truck fresh whittled the Frontier's share to just 6.1 percent last year.

It has slipped to fifth place among midsize pickups, trailing the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado and Jeep Gladiator. Last year, U.S. sales tallied 36,845, mostly on the basis of reliability ratings and a solid value proposition.

The segment will become more crowded when the Ram brand fields an all-new midsize pickup in the next few years.

As a full-line brand, Nissan must keep its pickup lineup filled and competitive, said Sam Fiorani, vice president at AutoForecast Solutions.

"As the smallest among the small pickups, the outgoing Frontier had been passed by Toyota, GM and Ford in size and capability," Fiorani said. "This update allows Nissan to compete more closely with the meat of the market."

More adventure

Unlike Nissan's other midsize pickups sold around the world, the latest Frontier will not use the global Navara pickup platform. Instead, it will stick with a heavily updated version of the current truck architecture, the older U.S.-focused F-Alpha.

The redesigned Frontier is powered by a 3.8-liter direct-injection V-6 engine that delivers 310 hp. The engine is mated to a new nine-speed automatic transmission that delivers improved acceleration and a smoother driving experience.

The Frontier's suspension has been upgraded to reduce road vibration by 80 percent and improve damping for a smoother ride, Nissan said. In addition to a larger front stabilizer bar, a rear stabilizer bar reduces body roll and increases traction.

The 2022 Frontier is available in King Cab, Crew Cab short wheelbase and Crew Cab long wheelbase bodies and in a choice of 4x2 and 4x4 drive configurations. Nissan added a two-wheel-drive version of its off-road-focused Pro package for the model year.

PHOTO GALLERY: 2022 Nissan Frontier
Weekend warrior

The Frontier is less of a commercial workhorse and more of a weekend warrior chariot.

"We developed this Frontier around the customer who was a little bit younger, really into adventure and off-road activities," Haslam said. "It is still a very capable commercial truck. But that's not going to be the main focus of the truck."

The 2022 Frontier is a modern interpretation of the 1986 Nissan Hardbody. It features a larger grille, sits higher and looks more off-road than the current generation.

The front end features a chiseled hood, framed by new interlocking headlights. The rugged look extends to the rear, with the taillights appearing to clamp to the body sides. The rear fenders combine with the rear bumper for an athletic stance.

The interior receives an SUV-like upgrade — with more in-cabin storage and 21st century conveniences, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The dashboard features a 7-inch instrument cluster and optional 9-inch infotainment display. Added insulation, improved rear carpet structure and new front-door acoustic laminated glass dampen road noise in the cabin.

The redesigned Frontier debuts Nissan's suite of safety tech, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning and lane-departure warning. Optional safety tech includes forward-collision warning, traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control.

