Nissan Frontier, redesigned at last, aims at ‘heart' of midsize pickup turf

Nissan's trusty but aged Frontier pickup is undergoing its first major redesign in 17 years as the Japanese automaker doubles down on a segment it helped pioneer.

The 2022 Frontier, introduced Thursday and slated to go on sale in late summer, features a sportier profile and offers SUV-like conveniences. Pricing was not disclosed.

The updated model is aimed at the "heart" of the midsize pickup segment, Jared Haslam, vice president of product planning for Nissan U.S. and Canada, told Automotive News.

"We are in a really good spot with the new Frontier to reclaim our rightful place in the midsize truck segment," Haslam said. "We think that the new truck is going to allow us to play very well, not only with the content that we're offering, but particularly the design."