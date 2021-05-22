Nissan fights back with new looks, more space in Pathfinder

With the redesigned 2022 Pathfinder, Nissan has worked to meet the realities of what customers need, while also playing to their aspirations.

The crossover dials up interior space by about 10 cubic feet and includes conveniences such as easier access to the third row and wireless charging. Nissan has also beefed up the light truck's "ruggedness" quotient, with more SUV styling and better towing capability to appeal to weekend warriors seeking to veer off the beaten path.

"We wanted to make the vehicle rugged, capable, but also provide that three-row versatility and flexibility that they're looking for in 95 percent of their daily living situations," Vishnu Jayamohan, senior manager of product planning, said at a presentation here last week.

But the redesign also taps into nostalgia: The 2022 model sports a Nissan V-motion grille that incorporates a hood design with three slots — a touch borrowed from the original Pathfinder.

"The DNA is very clear in this vehicle," Colleran said. "It's a more upright vehicle with a great stance and has that look of, 'Let's go driving out in the open country.' "

Research showed customers wanted a bolder, more "tough-looking" design, noted Ken Lee, senior design director at Nissan's Global Design Center in Atsugi, Japan.

"When we considered a new Pathfinder, the first thing we wanted to do was to enhance the proportions — making it bold, strong, and also have simplicity," Lee said. "So we strengthened the silhouette."